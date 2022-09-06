Nature-Lover’s Oasis: Explore the Hudson Valley’s Secret Boardwalk

The Hudson Valley gains the hearts of locals and those who visit. From its natural beauty all year round to its extensive history, local food, and farmer's market options, there's something for everyone.

The Hudson Valley is loved by all, especially some of Hollywood's biggest stars.

Have you ever spotted a celebrity in the Hudson Valley?

Flo-Rida, Ben Stiller and Post Malone were experiencing the Hudson Valley. Recently, Ice T, his wife Coco, and their daughter Chanel were spotted this summer in Dutchess County, NY.

Some celebrities reside or have a business in the Hudson Valley.

Samuel's Sweet Shop in Rhinebeck is owned by Paul Rudd, Hilarie Burton Morgan, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Faith American Brewing Co. in Margaretville is owned by Kelsey Grammer.

What do you love the most about the Hudson Valley?

However, if you were to ask people what they loved about the Hudson Valley, I would think their answers would be different. Some enjoy its small towns with that family feel while others embrace the lush, green scenery that can be found anywhere.

I enjoy almost everything about the Hudson Valley besides the winter season. The views, nature trails, historic sites, close proximity to other towns and New York City are just a few of the many reasons I love where we reside.

Along with being in nature, being at the beach is also something that I love. The Hudson Valley has numerous local beaches and public pools to enjoy.

Did you know that the Hudson Valley has a boardwalk?

Nature lovers may have missed this one. There's a boardwalk that can take those who visit through Hudson Valley wetlands.

In Ulster County, NY there's a hidden boardwalk.

High Banks Preserve is located in Ulster Park, NY.

On site, there's a 110-foot boardwalk that some locals don't know about. Not only does High Banks Preserve have a hidden boardwalk but also beautiful views of flowers and forest scenery.

On social media, Scenic Hudson provided users with an exclusive picture of the boardwalk. According to Scenic Hudson, High Banks Preserve's "land was considered as a potential site for the United Nations." There are over 280 acres on site.

High Banks Preserve

132 River Rd, Ulster Park, NY 12487

