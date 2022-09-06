Unfortunately, there are a lot of reasons that we put our health care and the health care of our pets on the back burner. Right now with prices high on just about everything, you might think that waiting to get your dog's necessary shots can wait but that is not a good idea.

It is important that you keep all your animals up to date on all their shots. It can get expensive to see a vet for everything but if you keep up with regular appointments you can often avoid extra charges.

The Middletown NY Humane Society wants to make sure you are keeping up with two important vaccines for your dog.

Rabies Clinic to be held in Middletown, New York

On Saturday, September 24th, the Middletown NY Humane Society is holding a Rabies and Free Distemper Clinic. If your pet is in need of these shots please make a plan to get to this event. They will be giving shots from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM. The Distemper vaccine will cost $15 but the Rabies Vaccine will be free of cost.

There will also be a small yard sale to help raise funds for the Middletown NY Humane Society and help them care for the animals staying at the shelter.

Why Get Your Dog a Rabies Shot?

Rabies is a disease that can put you and your pet a risk. Distemper also causes serious problems for your pets. Both can be fatal and both are preventable if you get your pets the vaccines. If your pets are in need of either of these vaccines consider attending this event at 142 Bloomingburg Road in Middletown. If you can't make it on the 24th make sure you contact your vet for vaccines.

