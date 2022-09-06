“Unpredictable” Levels: What You Need to Know About the Westchester County Dam Release

Hudson Valley residents are being warned of dangers from "unpredictable" water levels following a planned dam release beginning today and extending through the end of the month. Here's what you need to know to stay safe.

Where is the New Croton Reservoir Dam?

The dam release is from the New Croton Reservoir, near Croton Gorge Park in Westchester County. Besides being an important source of fresh water, the reservoir has some significant claims to fame. The old Croton Dam was constructed in 1842 and was "the first large masonry dam" in United State history. The new dam was completed roughly 60 years later, in 1907.

So why is water being released in the first place?

"Controlled Release" from New Croton Reservoir

In a recent Facebook post, the Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department shared that the water release was part of a routine inspection. While it's understandable to evaluate the safety and functionality of something as massive and important as a dam to a reservoir that holds upwards of 30 billion gallons of water, the effects on the local Croton River could be very dangerous to residents.

Here's what to watch out for when the water is released.

What to Expect from Dam Release

The main danger comes with the rising water levels of the Croton River. Authorities warn that "flows are expected to significantly increase and may be unpredictable based on the amount of water being discharged from the reservoir... As a precaution, Silver Lake Park, Black Rock Park, Mayo's Landing and Echo Canoe Launch will be closed on Tuesday, September 6, and Wednesday, September 7. " Residents are also asked to avoid water-related activities on the river for the next three weeks. Speaking of getting close to water...

