UPDATE: 29 Year Old Dutchess County Man Missing from Dover Area Found

UPDATE 9/6/2022 - Shannon Shcheppa has been found. Details below.

As of this morning, Tuesday, September 6, 2022, New York State Police updated the community on the missing 29-year-old man from Dutchess County.

State Police gave little information regarding the instance, but they do express that Scheppa has been found and is unharmed. In an updated press release, police say, "Shannon Scheppa has been located in good health."

Local law enforcement, along with the family of a 29-year-old Dutchess County man, is asking for assistance from the community to locate Shannon Scheppa, who was reported missing on Monday, September 5th.

Man Missing From Dover Area Said To Be Danger To Himself

Friends and family have reported that 29-year-old Shannon Scheppa was last seen around 7 pm near High View Road in the town of Dover, Dutchess County New York. A Facebook post from his sister, Kathryn Scheppa, states that her brother isn't answering calls and is a danger to himself.

Facebook: Kathryn Scheppa Facebook: Kathryn Scheppa loading...

When he was reportedly last seen around 7 pm on Labor Day Monday, September 5th, Shannon was said to be driving a 2007 black Honda Civic. The car is described to have black rims, a loud muffler, and missing a front bumper. The registration on the vehicle is New York State, JNE5578.

Described as approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, 120 pounds, and hair shorter than what is shown in the image below, Shannon was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt with black stripes on the side, long blue jeans, and black sneakers. He is reported to be a Type 1 diabetic.

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

Get our free mobile app

NYS Police Released the Data on Speed Week 2022 - They Were Quite Busy! New York State Police were out in full force from Monday to Sunday, August 21, targeting speeding, and other unsafe driving behaviors, including distracted driving and violations of the Move Over Law. Here's a look at NYS Speed Week, through the numbers!