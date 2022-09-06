Guilty Plea in July Newburgh Shots Fired/Gun Possession Case

Two co-defendants, ages 22 and 23, have pled guilty to Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, and face state prison sentences related to an incident that took place in Newburgh 4th of July weekend.

An announcement from the District Attorney's office on Thursday, September 1, 2022, outlined the charges and investigation.

Shot Spotter Notification, July 5th, City of Newburgh

The City of Newburgh Police Department received a Shot Spotter notification indicating shots were fired in the area of Farrington Street on July 5th, 2022, which prompted a police investigation.

DA Hoolver indicated, in a report released on September 1st, that during the investigation regarding the gunshots, a resident of a nearby building had found a backpack with a gun inside. Once the backpack was recovered by police, a loaded .45 caliber handgun was found.

Further investigation by City of Newburgh Detectives led police to surveillance video in the area, that showed two people entering the building without a backpack. The two were later identified as 23-year-old Deon Patterson and 22-year-old Deandre Peacock. Police identified Patterson as the party exiting the building wearing the backpack, which was then placed under a box.

Additional video footage shows the other suspect, Peacock, handing a second firearm to Patterson, who then disposed of the weapon into a nearby garbage can. Police were able to recover the gun that was put in the garbage can, a loaded .38 caliber revolver.

Dawn J. Benko for Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley Dawn J. Benko for Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley loading...

Guilty Pleas for Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Second Degree

Get our free mobile app

In the press release, Orange County DA Hoovler announced that during the plea proceedings, both Patterson and Peacock admitted that they unlawfully possessed a loaded firearm, and both had pled guilty in Orange County Court on September 1st to Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree. Records indicate that 'under the plea agreement announced on the record at the time that Patterson and Peacock pled guilty, the District Attorney’s Office will recommend that Patterson serve eleven years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision, and Peacock serve nine years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision.'

The report also indicated that Patterson has a prior criminal history and that the DA's office has recommended a longer sentence 'in light' of his possession of both guns.

Sentencing is set for October 24th, 2022.

Newburgh Home's Secret Door Held a Bizarre & Creepy Discovery A local contractor made an unusual and unsettling discovery in the walls of a home in Newburgh, New York.