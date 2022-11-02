Nationwide Company Closing Hudson Valley Plant, Many Out Of Work

After just about a year a nationwide company is closing a Hudson Valley location that was supposed to create many "good-paying jobs."

On Oct 25, 2021, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that Strides Pharma Inc. will expand its manufacturing and marketing operations from New Jersey and Florida to Chestnut Ridge, Rockland County, New York.

Gov. Hochul Announced Strides Pharma To Move Manufacturing Operations To Rockland County, New York

"Strides Pharma Science Limited, the parent company of Strides Pharma, Inc., is a pharmaceutical company with a major focus on development and manufacture of technology-led finished dosage formulations. The company is also among the world's largest manufacturers of soft gelatin capsules," Hochul's office stated in a press release

Strides acquired the former Endo Pharmaceutical plant in Rockland County. The plan was to retain 215 of its employees, add an additional 40 jobs and invest more than $42 million over a span of the next few years, according to Hochul's office.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has made clear that having domestically produced medical supplies, especially in times of crisis, is critical for a secure supply chain and a safer New York," Hochul said in Oct 2021. "I am pleased that Strides Pharma, Inc. will expand in the Mid-Hudson region, creating good-paying jobs and investing in the State's economy."

Strides manufactured both brand-name and generic drugs for its own distribution and marketing as well as for others as a contract manufacturer, officials say.

Rockland County, New York Plant Laying Off Nearly 100

About a year after plans were announced for the Rockland County plant a new New York State WARN notice states layoffs are coming.

The Chestnut Ridge Plant located at 1 Ram Ridge Road will start separations of 88 employees on or about Jan. 23, 2023, according to the WARN notice.

The WARN notice classified the notice as a "plant layoff" stating the reason for employee separation is due to "business restriction."

