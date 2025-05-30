National Report Names New York BBQ Places Among The Best

These BBQ restaurants in New York are among the best in the nation that you must try.

Grilling season is here in New York State. With the unofficial start of summer now in our past, many New Yorkers are firing up the grill.

CLICK HERE to find the highest quality meat departments in New York State. Now, if you don't feel like cooking, there are a few "beloved BBQ spots" you should check out.

"Dig In" To These BBQ Spots In New York

BBQ Ribs Photo by Ahmad on Unsplash loading...

247 Tempo highlighted the best BBQ spots in America. The list was crafted based off reviews and ratings published by scores of city, regional, and state websites, extrapolating a shortlist of the most acclaimed establishments, and then used editorial discretion.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Chain restaurants like Dinosaur Bar-B-Q, Smokey Bones, and Dickey's Barbecue Pit, which the publication notes are great, were kept off this list.

Two eateries in the Empire State were highlighted among some of the best states for BBQ in the nation.

Fette Sau, Brooklyn, New York

Canva Canva loading...

Fette Sau, which has been described by its owner as being "one part Central Texas and one part New York deli," opened up in Brooklyn in 2007.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

247 Tempo highlights Fette Sau's Texas brisket, pork belly, pulled pork, pork ribs, and spicy sausage.

Did You Know? 20-Hour Rule Now A Law In New York State

Fun fact: The eatery's name means fat pig in German.

Hill Country Barbecue Market

BBQ Meat Photo by Katerina Jerabkova on Unsplash loading...

You might be shocked to find world-class BBQ in New York City and Washington, D.C., but Hill Country Barbecue Market (which has two locations, one in midtown Manhattan, the other in our nation's capital) was highlighted.

This eatery opened in 2007 by Marc and Kristen Glosserman. Marc's grandfather was once the mayor of Lockhart, Texas, which calls itself the barbecue capital of Texas.

The eatery serves meats from Texas. Highlighted meats included brisket, beef shoulder, pulled pork, spare ribs, turkey breast, chicken, and sausages.

8 New York Grocery Chains With The Highest Quality Meat Departments

14 Foods That Are Illegal To Eat In New York Gallery Credit: Bobby Welber-Buddy

Highly Restricted or Banned Foods and Drinks in the U.S.