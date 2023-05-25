Mystery Pizza Bandit Continues To Puzzle Hudson Valley, New York

A growing number of Hudson Valley restaurants are finding unwanted art. Can you help the police crack this puzzle?

As of this writing, at least seven Hudson Valley restaurants found unsolicited art spray-painted outside the eatery.

Hudson Valley Pizzerias Finding Unwanted Art

Four Corners Pizza Four Corners Pizza loading...

Four Corners Pizza in Pelham recently discovered unwanted pizza graffiti outside the eatery.

"We woke up to an unexpected graffiti artwork on our store, and while we appreciate the artistic talent, we want to make it clear that this is NOT okay," Four Corners Pizza wrote on Facebook.

In the past few weeks, at least seven Westchester County pizza places have been the target of the same graffiti.

Pizza Bandit Strikes In Eastchester, Mamaroneck, New Rochelle, Tuckahoe and Pelham

Fox 5/Youtube Fox 5/Youtube loading...

Spray-painted pizza slices topped with pepperoni, green peppers, and gooey cheese have appeared outside of both casual pizza spots and upscale pizza restaurants across the county.

The unwanted art has appeared at Cosimo and Johnny's Pizza Shop in Eastchester, Jimmy's Pizzeria in Mamaroneck, pizzerias in New Rochelle and two Villagio Ristorante & Pizzeria locations, in Tuckahoe and Pelham.

Charges Are Possible

Police report that the graffiti artist may face criminal charges if found.

Fox 5/Youtube/Four Corners Pizza Fox 5/Youtube/Four Corners Pizza loading...

Many businesses are paying to have the art removed, while others say they plan to keep it up because they like it.

Some pizza owners told Fox they would hire the artist to paint logos for their eateries.

