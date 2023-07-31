Mysterious Celebrity Selling ‘Once-In-A-Lifetime’ 200-Year-Old Upstate New York Home

A completely renovated "once-in-a-lifetime" 200-year-old Hudson Valley could be yours.

The Ulster County home was just put on the market by its "celebrity owners" for $4.275 million. If you can afford it, here's a free look.

Sneak Peak At Historic Ulster County, New York Home

Accord, New York Home Near Stone Ridge, Woodstock

The home is 10 minutes from Stone Ridge, New York and a 15-minute drive to Woodstock, New York. It's about 12 minutes to Innis.

"12 to Innis, the wildly-private grounds include over 20 acres of terraformed rolling landscapes, a manicured forest, stone-lined springs, swales and cascading waterfalls, which feed directly into the centerpiece pond," the listing states.

Who Are The "Celebrity Owners?"

The listing doesn't state who is trying to sell this "once-in-a-lifetime" home in Ulster County. The listing simply states "its current celebrity owners" are ready to sell the 18th-century stone house on Breezy Hill Compound in Accord, New York.

So who are the "celebrity owners?" Hudson Valley Post did some research and learned the answer.

"Blair Witch Project" actor Joshua Leonard owns the home. The Wall Street Journal reports it's his first professional renovation project.

Leonard also confirmed the listing on social media.

The filmmaker, writer and actor was born in Houston, Texas in 1975.

His other acting credits include "Humpday," "Hung," "True Detective," and The Duplass Brothers," according to IMDB.

His celebrity wife is Alison Pill.

The Canadian actress is known for her roles in "Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World," "Milk," "Dan In Real Life," "Hello Tomorrow," "American Horror Story," "The Newsroom," and "American Horror Story."

