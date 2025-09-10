Hudson Valley, New York On Edge As Murder Suspects Remain At Large

Suspects remain on the run after a 22-year-old man was gunned down inside his car in the Hudson Valley. A motive is unclear at this time. Here's what we know so far.

Police are potentially searching for two people dressed in black after a young man was murdered in the Hudson Valley.

Man Shot Inside Car In Rockland County, New York

Officers from the Town of Haverstraw Police Department responded to on Clove Avenue in the Village of Haverstraw on Tuesday around 8:45 p.m., following reports of shots fired.

Police confirmed a 22-year-old man was killed.

"We are actively working alongside multiple law enforcement agencies to thoroughly investigate this incident. At this time, no further details are being released to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation," the Town of Haverstraw Police Department stated.

22-Year-Old Man Killed In Car

Mark Lieb of Rockland Video was on the scene. The victim's uncle told him the victim's first name is Musiah, but he has the nickname "Bean."

Police confirmed to Lieb that the 22-year-old man was fatally shot while sitting in a car outside 77 Clove Ave, between Fairmount and Tor Avenues.

Suspects On The Run

Sources tell us that police are searching for two men dressed in all black. Police have yet to confirm that information.

Same Neighborhood As 2024 Fatal Shooting Of 29-Year-Old Man

This is the same neighborhood as a fatal shooting that happened just over a year ago. 29-year-old Christian Alvarado of Pomona was found on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds on July 1, 2024, near Fairmount Avenue and West Street.

