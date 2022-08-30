Multiple Raging Fires In Hudson Valley Close New York State Park

Firefighters continue to battle multiple wildfires in the Hudson Valley. Officials correctly warned the blaze would spread forcing the closure of a popular state park.

On Monday, the Ulster County Government warned about a fire at Minnewaska State Park that officials believed would spread.

Minnewaska State Park Fire Expected To Spread

"Over the next 24 hours, the fire is expected to spread and crews will continue to work on suppression efforts," Ulster County Government wrote on Facebook on Monday.

Officials believe the Napanoch Fire in Ulster County was started by lightning strikes on Saturday, August 27. The Ulster County Department of Emergency Services' fire investigation unit confirmed there were three lightning strikes in the area, officials say.

Fire Consumes At Least 30 Acres In Ulster County, New York

As of Tuesday, crews continue to battle a wildfire in Ulster County that has consumed at least 30 acres.

A unified command between New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers and staff volunteers, Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation staff and Ulster County Department of Emergency Services with support form New York State Police Aviation and the State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services are trying to put out the blaze.

"I want to thank all the agencies, staff and volunteers who have coordinated on the response and assure residents that we are doing everything we can to keep people safe,” Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan said. “Conditions right now are very dry, and we must remain vigilant and careful about fires.”

About 100 firefighters are battling the blaze. Due to remote and rugged terrain, NYSP Aviation was called in to assist. New York State Police helicopters have conducted over a 100 bucket drops of 200 gallons of water, so far.

"Thank you to the brave firefighters and civilians who are working to keep residents safe," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul stated. "The Hudson Valley and Catskill regions remain at a high fire danger risk. New Yorkers should stay vigilant and take action to prevent the risk of wildfires."

Second Wilfire Confirmed At Minnewaska State Park Preserve

Late Monday, Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan confirmed a new fire, the Stony Kill Fire at Minnewaska State Park Preserve has developed.

Crews are responding to the second fire and working to contain it, according to Ryan.

"Over the next 24 hours, the response team will be committing an additional 60 firefighters to the operation, and doubling resources to four helicopters for airdrops and 24 all-terrain vehicles. There will be firefighting activities on Berme Road from Port Bend to Ellenville, working on installing a contingency line. Expect to visually see smoke coming off the fires on the mountain," Ryan's office stated in ap press release.

Minnewaska State Park Preserve Closed

The second fire forced officials to close Minnewaska State Park Preserve starting on Tuesday, August 30, until further notice.

"Anyone with reservations for Saturday, Sunday or Monday over the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend will be notified and refunded. All visitors must adhere to these closures," Ryans's office said.

