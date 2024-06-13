Multiple Million-Dollar Winning Lottery Tickets Sold In New York

The New York State Lottery announced tickets sold in New York State are million-dollar winners! One ticket is worth $4 million.

Both tickets were sold for Tuesday's Mega Millions. Tuesday's winning numbers were 1, 5, 7, 22 and 24.

The Mega Ball was 8 and the Megaplier was 4X.

MEGA MILLIONS Megaplier Ticket Worth $4,000,000 Sold in Brooklyn, New York

A second-prize-winning ticket was sold at Ralph Avenue Liquor Store, located at 223 Ralph Avenue in Brooklyn.

The lottery player paid extra for the Megaplier. Because the Megaplier was 4x for Tuesday's drawing, the $1 million second-prize-winning ticket became a $4 million winning ticket.

"When purchased, the Megaplier option provides players with a chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes up to five times," the New York State Lottery stated in a press release.

Second-Prize Mega Millions Winning Ticket Sold In Bronx, New York

Another second-prize-winning ticket was sold in the Bronx. It was sold at Three Candy Store on Metropolitan Avenue.

The winning ticket is worth $1 million.

"The New York Lottery continues to be North America's largest and most profitable Lottery, contributing $3.7 billion in fiscal year 2022-2023 to help support education in New York State," lottery officials stated in a press release.

Winners have one year to come forward. If you didn't win, don't worry there are many lottery scratch-offs with jackpots remaining. What numbers should you play for upcoming lotteries? Find out more below:

