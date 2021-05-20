MTA Announces Major Change To Metro-North Service

The project will build four new stations and is expected to significantly cut down travel time.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) announced on Wednesday that it has published the Environmental Assessment for its Metro-North Penn Station Access Project, which will bring Metro-North service to the west side commuter hub and add four new stations in the Bronx.

The project will bring local MTA rail service to the rail line currently used by Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor for the first time and will significantly reduce travel times for East Bronx residents, officials say. The commute from Parkchester to Penn Station, currently up to 60 minutes, will be cut to as little as 20 minutes. The commute from Hunts Point to Penn Station, currently up to 45 minutes, will be cut to as little as 16 minutes.

“This project will give the East Bronx and all of our customers better transit options which translates to more economic and social opportunities for all," President of Metro-North Railroad Catherine Rinaldi said.

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced the resumption of the Penn Station Access Project on May 13. The reopened process will result in building four new Metro-North Railroad stations, make track upgrades in the Bronx and bring Metro-North to the East Bronx.

As part of the project, four new Metro-North stations will be built at Hunts Point, Parkchester/Van Nest, Morris Park and Co-op City.

The construction of the four new Bronx Metro-North stations comes at the same time the MTA is working to transform Penn Station into a world-class, 21st-century transportation hub by doubling the width and increasing the height of the 33rd Street corridor at Penn Station. The transformation of Penn Station will unite the passenger spaces of the MTA, NJ Transit and Amtrak into one larger, simplified space, bring in natural light from outside the station, and further improve passenger flow to and from trains within the station.

The public now has 45 days to review the publication for public comment. As part of this comment period, the public will be able to review project documents online and in-person at sites in the Bronx, including the Morris Park Community Association and the Bronx Jewish Community Council. A virtual public meeting on the project will be held via Zoom on Tuesday, June 15 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

