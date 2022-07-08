The Goonies, E.T., and more!

Spending summer nights outside in the Hudson Valley is something I think we should all enjoy as much as possible and if you are like me and always looking for a fun way to enjoy the outdoors in Poughkeepsie, we've found something you might want to try out.

Canva Canva loading...

Movie Nights in Arlington

The night sky in the Hudson Valley is the perfect backdrop for all of us to watch a movie. Now not just any movie, we're talking some of the classics, and the folks at the Poughkeepsie Library and the Arlington Business Improvement District have scheduled dates this summer/fall for us to rewatch or watch for the first time some of the best movies ever! Movie nights in Arlington will take place on Fridays at Garden Art Space at 44 Raymond Ave in Poughkeepsie.

Canva Canva loading...

What Classic Movies Will Be Showing?

Starting on Friday night July 8th everyone is invited to grab a blanket, chairs, and snacks and get ready to watch some of the best classic movies under the stars. The first movie of the summer will be Jumanji on July 8th. It'll be followed by the Goonies on August 12th. Guests are invited to come early each night to enjoy preshow activities including arts and crafts, music, family activities, and more.

Get our free mobile app

On September 16th they will show E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and on October 14th they will feature a double feature with Hocus Pocus and Beetlejuice, just in time for Halloween! The movies are FREE and no registration is required to attend.

What Happens if it Rains?

If there is bad weather on movie night, the movie will be moved inside to the community room at the Arlington Reformed Church at 22 Raymond Ave.

Are Drive-In Movies a Thing of the Past? Not in Dutchess County! Drive-In Movie Theaters in Dutchess County