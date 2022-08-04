Most Of New York Forecast For “#1 Weather-related Killer in U.S.’

Extremely "dangerous" weather is forecast for the Hudson Valley and many parts of New York State.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos and State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for the New York City region and Hudson Valley for Thursday, August 4, 2022.

Air Quality Health Advisory Issued for New York City and Hudson Valley

"DEC and DOH issue Air Quality Health Advisories when DEC meteorologists predict levels of pollution, either ozone or fine particulate matter are expected to exceed an Air Quality Index (AQI) value of 100. The AQI was created as an easy way to correlate levels of different pollutants to one scale, with a higher AQI value indicating a greater health concern," the DEC stated. "People, especially young children, those who exercise outdoors, those involved in vigorous outdoor work and those who have respiratory disease (such as asthma) should consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity when ozone levels are the highest."

The advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. through 11 p.m on Thursday. The pollutant of concern is ozone, according to the DEC.

"Summer heat can lead to the formation of ground-level ozone, a major component of photochemical smog. Automobile exhaust and out-of-state emission sources are the primary sources of ground-level ozone and are the most serious air pollution problems in the northeast. This surface pollutant should not be confused with the protective layer of ozone in the upper atmosphere," the DEC adds.

New York Gov Urges New Yorkers To Prepare For Extreme Heat

Gov. Kathy Hochul is urging New Yorkers to prepare for dangerous heat in many parts of New York State, including the Hudson Valley on Thursday.

"More dangerous heat is on the way for many New Yorkers and I'm urging everyone to prepare for high humidity and temperatures later this week," Hochul said. "My administration is closely watching the forecast and will provide support to any communities needing assistance this week as we experience heat index values reaching and exceeding the 100s beginning on Thursday."

Heat Index Near Or Above 100 For Hudson Valley, Captial Region, New York City, Long Island

Heat wave of extreme sun and sky background. Hot weather with global warming concept. Temperature of Summer season. Lemon_tm loading...

Heat is the number one weather-related killer in the United States, according to the New York State Department of Health.

The National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for many parts of the Empire State.

High heat and humidity will cause heat index values to reach or exceed 100 degrees in the Hudson Valley, New York City, Long Island and Capital Region, officials say.

"As we once again face dangerous temperatures, New Yorkers should plan ahead to stay cool: keep strenuous outdoor activity to a minimum, stay hydrated, don't leave pets or small children outside for extended periods of time and know how to spot signs of heat-related illness," New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said.

