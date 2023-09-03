America’s Most Expensive Apartment Is In New York

The New York state rental market has truly come back with a vengeance since the height of the pandemic. At one time rents were dropping and there were all sorts of vacant apartments all over the place, however those days are long gone.

In many places from Buffalo to New York City, rents have been rising at a rate that is nearly out of control. So much so that rent in many places in New York is nearly unaffordable for the average person.

New York Has Some Of The Highest Rents In The Country

According to Fortune Builders, some of the most expensive rents in the entire nation are right here in New York, with New York City itself seeing some of the highest year-over-year increases since 2020. As Jimmy McMillan said: Rent Is Too Damn High.

Rentdata,org

Rentdata.org have a further breakdown of rents across the country and you can see on the heat-map where the red hot areas are in the country.

The Most Expensive Available For Apartment For Rent Is In New York

With rents increasing so much on average, that also means the costs for top-level apartments have gone up as well, and who can imagine how much luxury apartments are going for?

If you ever wondered how the richest of us live, then you have to go check out this apartment that's available for rent right now in Manhattan.

The Penthouse Apartment at 100 Vandam Street, a 25-story building constructed in 2022 in New York's Hudson Square neighborhood, is truly something special.

With more than 8,500 square feet of living space, this 7 bedroom, 9 bathroom multiple level apartment has 3 separate entrances to the unit and its own private elevator.

In addition to all the living space, it also features a cinema room, and library, and has 24/7 access to a Concierge Service.

If this isn't enough, there are some amazing views of downtown Manhattan, and at only $175,000 per month for rent, this all seems like a steal. You can check out the pictures yourself below, and if you rent this place, please let me know because I'd love to come stay the weekend.

