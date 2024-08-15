Most Air Pollution Found In These Parts Of New York

Higher levels of air pollution are found in these areas of your hometown in New York.

The New York State DEC released the results from the first phase of the State’s "historic effort" to monitor air quality

DEC Releases First Phase Results of Statewide Community Air Monitoring Initiative

The statewide Community Air Monitoring Initiative led by DEC is one of the largest air monitoring initiatives nationally and the largest ever undertaken in New York.

The year-long study monitored air quality in "10 disadvantaged communities" that are "disproportionately impacted by air pollution." Around 5 million New Yorkers live in the communities, according to the DEC.

Monitoring was conducted:

The Bronx; Brooklyn; Buffalo/Niagara Falls/Tonawanda; Capital Region; Hempstead/New Cassel/Roosevelt/Uniondale/Westbury; Manhattan; Mount Vernon/Yonkers/New Rochelle; Queens; Rochester; and Syracuse.

"Exposure to pollution is a justice issue," Aclima's CEO and Co-Founder Davida Herzl said. “If you live in a community in proximity to a major source of emissions, whether a stationary source like a facility or freeway corridor with a lot of trucks, you're going to experience higher levels of pollution that can have lifelong health impacts. This historic data is unlocking action at the speed that communities deserve and need."

Where Air Quality Is The Worst

The DEC's study found detected higher pollution in the following areas

Along and near roads with higher traffic volumes

Areas with greater diesel truck and bus traffic

Near busy commercial retail centers

Areas with construction

Rail yards

Waste management facilities

Manufacturing facilities

Industrial facilities.

"These findings validated some community air quality concerns expressed during the public presentations for the initiative," the DEC stats.

Higher Levels Of Pollution Sometimes Found In These "Sensitive" Locations

The DEC also determined that higher levels of pollution were "sometimes" measured near the following "sensitive" locations

Schools

Childcare facilities

Health care facilities

Nursing homes

"Typically, these locations were near busy highways and roads and some areas with multiple commercial and industrial sources. Higher levels of methane were measured near landfills and wastewater treatment facilities," the DEC added.

How To Protect Yourself From Poor Air Quality

