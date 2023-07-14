More ‘Deadly’ Weather Expected In Hudson Valley, Upstate New York

Many Hudson Valley residents are still cleaning up after this week’s historic storm and a number of roads remain closed. But, get ready for more rain and potential floods.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for all of the Hudson Valley and parts of Upstate New York

Flood Watch For Northern Westchester, Orange, Putnam, Rockland and Southern Westchester.

Flood Watch Issued For Dutchess, Ulster, Columbia, Greene Counties

New York Gov. Warns New Yorkers Of More Severe Weather

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul issued the following statement after being briefed on the upcoming forecast.

Communities throughout New York were devastated by heavy rainfall and massive flooding this week and unfortunately, Mother Nature isn't through with us yet. The National Weather Service has increased the risk for severe thunderstorms for today through tomorrow morning in the Capital Region, Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley, and the North Country. These storms bring the potential for damaging winds, downed trees, power outages, hail, and even tornadoes. Even more concerning, the ground remains saturated so any additional rain could cause additional flooding. Our team continues to closely monitor the forecast and the State is fully prepared to support any of our local partners. In the meantime, I'm asking New Yorkers in the impacted regions to stay vigilant and take common sense precautions: monitor your local forecasts, make sure you have supplies at home, and create a flood evacuation plan with your household. And remember, no matter where you are, never drive on flooded roads -- the consequences could be deadly.

Historic Flood In Parts Of Orange County

Early this week a "one-in-1,000 year" storm impacted many parts of the region. With Orange and Putnam counties getting hit the worst. One woman was killed.

Shortly after declaring a State of Emergency for Orange County Hochul declared a State of Emergency in Ontario County, also due to significant flooding.

Orange County, New York Killed In Flood

