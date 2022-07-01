Monkeypox Spreading In Hudson Valley, Across New York State

A number of more monkeypox cases have been confirmed in the Hudson Valley and across New York State.

Officials from Rockland County confirmed the first case of monkeypox in the county. This marks the sixth known case in the Hudson Valley.

Monkeypox Confirmed in Rockland County, New York

Monkey Pox Lesions Getty Images loading...

"The Rockland County Department of Health is closely monitoring this case, which is limited to just one individual. There is no identified risk to any county residents. As we have shown with COVID-19, staff at our local department of health remain vigilant and ready to respond to communicable diseases of all types, and promptly inform our residents to safeguard their health," said Rockland County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert.

Rockland County did not say where in the region the infected person lives. They did reveal the person got the virus outside of New York State adding the person has had no contact with anyone in Rockland County and poses "no risk" to Hudson Valley residents.

"Following measles and COVID-19, I want to assure residents that our Department of Health is well prepared to track and manage this situation and respond accordingly," Rockland County Executive Ed Day said.

Monkeypox Spreading in Westchester County, New York

CDC CDC loading...

Last week there was one confirmed case of monkeypox in Westchester County. There are now four cases in Westchester, as of Tuesday, according to health officials. Monkeypox continues to spread in New York State, Chemung County

Health officials also confirmed the first case of monkeypox from a resident in Chemung County. There are now 61 confirmed cases of monkeypox in New York State. 55 cases are in New York City, four in Westchester, one in Sullivan County and one in Chemung County.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Sullivan County Resident Diagnosed With Monkeypox

Monkey Pox Lesions Getty Images loading...

In early June, the New York State Department of Health confirmed the first case of monkeypox outside of New York City, in Sullivan County. Sullivan County officials believe it's limited to just one individual, with no local exposure.

Monkeypox is a rare disease that is caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. Monkeypox is pretty uncommon in the United States but has occurred in the past. In 2003, 47 confirmed and probable cases of Monkeypox were reported from six states, according to the CDC.

Monkeypox Symptoms

Monkey Pox Lesions Getty Images loading...

Early symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion.

Within about one to three days after a fever, the person develops a rash, often beginning on the face and then spreading to other parts of the body.

"In humans, the symptoms of monkeypox are similar to but milder than the symptoms of smallpox. the main difference between the symptoms of smallpox and monkeypox is that monkeypox causes lymph nodes to swell (lymphadenopathy) while smallpox does not. The incubation period (time from infection to symptoms) for monkeypox is usually 7−14 days but can range from 5−21 days," the CDC states.

The monkeypox illness lasts two to four weeks. It's often not fatal but is deadly for 3 to 6 percent of cases worldwide.

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.

Hidden Treasure Worth Thousands Found in New York Home