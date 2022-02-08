It seems that winter storm Landon's wrath continues to be felt around the Hudson Valley and most especially in Ulster County. After Landon came through on Friday (February 4, 2022) we haven't had warm enough temperatures to melt the ice and snow that brought massive power outages plus tree damage to the area.

The continued icy conditions plus the ongoing clean-up will hopefully get some much-needed aid today and throughout the rest of the week as temperatures are expected to continue to go up a few degrees each day plus we expect some sun to help with the melting process. (NOAA Forecast for New Paltz, New York).

The continued ice and trail conditions have resulted in the Mohonk Preserve staying closed again today (February 8, 2022). The Preserve along with other trails in the Ulster County area have been closed since the storm last Friday (February 4, 2022). On both the Mohonk Preserve website and on their Facebook page, they are posting daily updates on closures.

Mohonk Preserve Closed Due to Recent Weather

Before you head out to your favorite hiking place, be sure to check in on social media for the latest trail conditions so you can plan to hike safely.

River - to - Ridge Trail in New Paltz

The River 2 Ridge trail in New Paltz could be an alternative for people hoping to get out for a hike while the Mohonk Preserve is closed. The flatter trail makes it easier to access. They also have their trail available for cross-country skiing.

