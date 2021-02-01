Ulster County Now Under a State of Emergency (Feb 1 2021)

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan has declared a state of emergency for Ulster County. County buildings had already been closed. UCAT service is suspended and a state of emergency has been declared as well, due to the current winter storm conditions.

“I am declaring a state of emergency for Ulster County due to the winter storm. We are experiencing heavy snowfall now and it is expected to continue to accumulate well into Tuesday. Currently, road conditions are very dangerous, I am asking all residents to please stay off the roads. Right now, our DPW is operating 39 snow plows, five mountain snow plow routes, 11 pickups with plows, and eight pickups with plows to clear the roads as fast as possible." (Posted Feb 1, 2021 on ulstercountyny.gov )

Hopefully you had enough advanced notice about this current to storm to make a plan for the next few days that will result in you not having to go out. With the state of emergency being declared in Ulster County you are being asked to stay off the roads and stay home while this storm passes through which is likely to last well into Tuesday.

It is important during these types of weather events that we keep ourselves safe and try to reduce the need for any emergency services to have to come to our aid. County and town highway departments are out working to keep the roads passable but with the storm lasting as long as this one, it is an ongoing process. Being out on the roads just results in us making the plow's job more difficult.

The other thing to keep in mind is that police and other agencies will most likely have to respond to emergencies that happen due to the weather. If we are out and about we can be adding to their response list which also makes their jobs more difficult during the height of the storm.

Ulster County Executive mentioned with his state of emergency declaration that a warming center is open in Kingston at the 2nda Iglesia La Mision Church at 80 Elmendorf St, in Kingston is open and running. All residents that are in need of a warm place are encourage to use the center. You can contact them at 845-481-4665.

