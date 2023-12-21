Missing Upstate New York Woman Found Dead Near Border

The search for a missing woman in Upstate New York had a tragic ending.

On Tuesday, in its latest "DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review" which highlights "Recent Statewide Forest Ranger Actions" the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) confirmed a woman who went missing near the border in Upstate New York was found dead.

DEC DEC loading...

Wilderness Recovery: Town of Champlain, Clinton County, New York

On Dec. 12 at 6:30 p.m., U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CPB) and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office requested Forest Ranger assistance with the search for a 31-year-old.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

The 31-year-old's husband reported her missing the previous day, Dec. 11. On Dec. 13, nine Forest Rangers helped coordinate linear search assignments. Investigative efforts narrowed the search area to the Great Chazy River.

DEC DEC loading...

Woman Found Dead Near Great Chazy River In Upstate New York

The next day, more Forest Rangers, 13, worked with CBP Air and Marine Operations, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police (NYSP) Underwater Response Team, Clinton County Swiftwater Response Team, the Champlain, Rouses Point and Mooers Volunteer fire departments searched the area of the Great Chazy River.

Around 11 a.m. on Dec. 14, a Ranger airboat crew found the missing woman deceased. She was found dead upstream from the State Route 11 Bridge.

Cause Of Death Remains Unclear

Her name hasn't been released. Rangers transported the subject to the Clinton County Coroner.

DEC DEC loading...

Her cause of death is unclear as of this writing. New York State Police is now handling the investigation.

40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.