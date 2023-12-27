Missing: Upstate New York Teens Disappear Before Christmas

Families from Upstate New York are pleading for help in finding missing teenagers who disappeared just before Christmas.

Last week, New York State Police from Troop K took to Facebook in hopes the public could help them find two missing teenagers.

New York State Police Searching For Two Missing Teens In Hudson Valley, Upstate New York

State Police in Livingston are searching for two teenage girls reported missing from the Elizaville area after temporarily relocating from Albany.

NYSP NYSP loading...

Fifteen-year-old Aubrey Congemi was reported missing by her family. She was last seen on December 17, in Elizaville, New York.

"Aubrey is 5 feet 5 inches tall, approximately 140 pounds, with brown and reddish hair that is wavy and cut shoulder length," New York State Police said in a press release.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Briana Carlton, 17, was also were reported missing by their families and last seen on December 17, 2023, in Elizaville, New York, according to New York State Police.

NYSP NYSP loading...

"Briana is 5 feet 5 inches tall, approximately 120 pounds, with brown hair," New York State Police added.

Known To Hangout In Albany Area Malls

Both girls are known to frequent the Albany area, police say. Troopers note both girls enjoy hanging out at the Colonie Center and Crossgates Mall shopping areas.

NYSP NYSP loading...

"Anyone with information regarding the possible location of these teens is asked to please contact the New York State Police at (845) 677-7300. Please refer to case #11755272," New York State Police stated.

Several other children from New York State also went missing just before the holidays. Take a look at the list below.

40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.