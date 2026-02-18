Missing Upstate New York Hiker Found Dead With Dog By Her Side

A massive search ended in tragedy on the state's highest peak. See the touching detail about her loyal companion.

The dog was found alive.

State Police assist New York State Forest Rangers with a missing hiker on Mount Marcy.

Last week, New York State DEC Forest Rangers were told that a hiker and her dog were in distress on Mount Marcy. Forest Rangers were deployed and began an extensive search, police say.

The search started on Thursday around 3 p.m. New York State Police provided information on Thursday.

The missing hiker was later identified as 21-year-old Brianna L. Mohr of Brick, New Jersey.

Missing Hiker Found Dead, Dog By Her Side

Mohr and her dog were found around 9 p.m. on Thursday by Forest Rangers.

"Mohr was showing no signs of life and was pronounced deceased near the summit of Mount Marcy," New York State Police told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

The dog, Fezco, wasn't injured and was rescued by first responders.

Cause Of Death Revealed

An autopsy on Valentine's Day determined Mohr's cause of death was hypothermia.

Her aunt said Brianna traveled to 48 out of the 50 states by her 20th birthday and hiked several national parks.

"She lived to see the world, was a beautiful artist, and a beautiful soul. Her smile could light up any room she walked into," Katelyn Svenson wrote in a GoFundme.

According to her Aunt, Brianna called Mount Marcy her "favorite mountain" to hike. She visited it in November and couldn't wait to go back.

She called 911 on Thursday around 3 p.m. after slipping and falling. Tragically, rescuers weren't able to find her time.

Fezco is now back home with family.

A GoFundMe was setup to help her family cover her funeral costs. As of this writing, over $10,500 has been raised.

