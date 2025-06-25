Frantic Search For Missing Teens In Upstate New York Forest Ends

Two teens disappeared without phones after midnight in New York. What they packed and where they were found stunned first responders.

In this week's DEC Forest Rangers – Week in Review, which highlights statewide forest ranger actions, the DEC confirmed finding missing teens in the woods.

New York State Police Ask For Help In Search For Missing Teens

Last week, New York State Police sent out a press release regarding 16-year-old Liliana Payne and Luna Farmer, 15, who were last seen on June 19 in the village of Cassadaga around 2 a.m.

New York State Police later said both were found in "good health" just before 10 p.m. on Thursday.

DEC Joins Search, Provides More Information

The DEC provided more information about the search in its week in review.

Around 1:20 p.m., Forest Ranger Hale responded to a call for two missing teenagers. Hale was told the teens left a home in Cassadaga around 10 p.m. on Wednesday with tents and backpacks, but no cell phones.

A group of 25 people, from the DEC, New York State Police Chautauqua County Volunteer Search Team, and the Cassadaga Fire Department split up into three teams to search for the missing girls.

According to the DEC, one of the search teams found the missing girls camped out on Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy property. Both were said to be in good health.

The previous week, the DEC helped find a missing 3-year-old in the woods.

