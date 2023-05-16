New York Grandpa With Dementia Goes Missing On Mother’s Day In Hudson Valley

A New York grandfather with dementia is missing. Police and his family are hoping you can help find him. He was last seen by his family on Mother's Day.

The Yonkers Police Department took to social media just before 5 p.m. on Monday in hopes the public can help them find a missing Westchester County grandfather.

Elderly Westchester County, New York Man Goes Missing

Yonkers PD Yonkers PD loading...

Jacinto Campos-Tovar, 84, of Yonkers was reported missing by police on Monday. Police confirmed he suffers from dementia.

"*** MISSING PERSON ALERT *** Jacinto Campos-Tovar - Age 84 - suffers from dementia - please see infographic and share," the Yonkers Police Department stated on Facebook.

Campos-Tovar is listed as a 5'8" 180-pound Hispanic male who suffers from dementia.

Last Seen On Elm Street In Yonkers, New York

Google Google loading...

The 84-year-old was last seen on Mother's Day, May 14, at 193 Elm Street, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding Campos-Tovar's whereabouts is asked to call the Yonkers Police Department at 914-377-7900. Or dial 911.

