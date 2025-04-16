“Millions” Of Dead Fish Found At New York Lake Full Of Snakes
Millions of dead fish were spotted along the shore of a lake that's infested with snakes.
Millions Of Lake Erie Fish Found Dead
NBC reports "millions" of dead fish have washed up along the shorelines of Woodlawn Beach, Hamburg Beach, Wendt Beach, and private properties along Lake Erie.
"These have actually experienced what we call a winter kill," Markham said. "There is millions of fish that that have died and are going to wash up," a New York State DEC told NBC.
The Six Most Snake Infested Lakes In New York State
Lake Erie placed third on the list of New York lakes full of snakes. The full list is below:
Note: Experts provided reasons for the dead fish, which is below this list.
Reason For Millions Of Dead Fish
Thankfully, it appears snakes are not to blame, but the weather.
The DEC confirmed the dead fish are "alewife" fish, which typically struggle with drastic temperature changes in the water.
"This is a natural occurrence that we have seen in the past," Markham added. "This is just a larger scale event than we've seen recently."
Drastic changes in water temps can lead to mass deaths, especially when ice is present.
This year Lake Erie ice coverage peaked at 95 percent for the first time since 2019.
