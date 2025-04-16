“Millions” Of Dead Fish Found At New York Lake Full Of Snakes

Millions of dead fish were spotted along the shore of a lake that's infested with snakes.

Millions Of Lake Erie Fish Found Dead

NBC reports "millions" of dead fish have washed up along the shorelines of Woodlawn Beach, Hamburg Beach, Wendt Beach, and private properties along Lake Erie.

"These have actually experienced what we call a winter kill," Markham said. "There is millions of fish that that have died and are going to wash up," a New York State DEC told NBC.

Reason For Millions Of Dead Fish

WGRZ-TV Via YouTube WGRZ-TV Via YouTube loading...

Thankfully, it appears snakes are not to blame, but the weather.

The DEC confirmed the dead fish are "alewife" fish, which typically struggle with drastic temperature changes in the water.

"This is a natural occurrence that we have seen in the past," Markham added. "This is just a larger scale event than we've seen recently."

Drastic changes in water temps can lead to mass deaths, especially when ice is present.

WGRZ-TV Via YouTube WGRZ-TV Via YouTube loading...

This year Lake Erie ice coverage peaked at 95 percent for the first time since 2019.

