Mick Foley Returns to Perform in The Hudson Valley in June

Mick Foley and WWE fans are going to "have a nice day" when he comes back to the area to perform once again.

If you watched WWE in the mid to late 1990s then you know the many faces of Mick Foley. He would appear on television once a week in character as one of his alter egos. Throughout his wrestling career, he would appear as the outlaw, Cactus Jack, the peace-loving hippie Dude Love, or the masked and twisted, Mankind. Mick Foley earned his place in WWE history during the famous 1998 Hell in a Cell Match against The Undertaker when he fell 16 feet from a cage and finished the match after getting knocked unconscious and getting a tooth lodged in his nose. He was an entire generation's version of Evel Knievel.

After spending decades in the wrestling business, Mick has so many insane stories to tell from both the ring and the road and he wants to share more of them with the Hudson Valley.

Since retiring from the WWE, Foley has become an actor, author, and speaker. Mick Foley is set to return to the Hudson Valley in June. He'll be speaking at Levity Live in West Nyack, New York. The performance is on June 9 at 8 PM. There are both general admission tickets for sale and VIP tickets that include a meet and greet with the former WWE superstar.

Mick Foley will be here soon We can't confirm if he's bringing Dude Love, Mankind or Cactus Jack with him.