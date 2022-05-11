Permits Now Needed to Visit Popular Hudson Valley ‘Blue Hole’

A popular swimming hole in the Hudson Valley will now require permits when you visit.

How Popular is Hiking Around the Hudson Valley?

Over the last few years, we've seen some of our favorite Hudson Valley gems go from relatively unknown to insanely crowded. You can blame the Pandemic or social media, but outdoor lovers travel from all over to get a taste of the Hudson Valley.

Unfortunately, the crowds have been getting so out of hand that it has caused a few of the more popular locations to require permits to visit. In May, Sam's Point (at Minnewaska) began taking reservations and charging $10.95 for the permit.

Peekamoose Blue Hole Plans 2022 Season

It looks like another extremely popular location is following suit. Peekamoose Blue Hole has seen a spike in visitation since 2018. According to CatskillCenter.org, in 2018 Peekamoose, which is known for its beautiful blue water, had over 10,000 visitors.

Reports then started to flood in about visitors leaving behind massive amounts of trash. So much so, that there were litter clean-ups scheduled throughout the season.

In an attempt to "increase public safety and reduce impacts on the environmental resources" the Department of Environmental Conservation has announced a $10 permit will be required to visit Peekamoose in 2022.

How To Obtain a Permit for Peekamoose Blue Hole

If you'd like to visit Peekamoose you'll have to visit ReserveAmerica.com first. Permits are needed from May 2022 to September of 2022. They can be purchased "as late as the same day, but no more than 7 days in advance." There will only be 70 permits issued daily.

There is NO walk-up registration available.

The DEC reminds visitors that Peekamoose is a carry-in carry-out facility adding that "users are required to take out any trash that they bring in."

For more information about reservations and permits at Peekamoose Blue Hole visit The New York State DEC website.

