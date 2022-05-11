We may only be halfway through the Spring and the month of May but it is never too late to be thinking summer fun. Events are back in 2022 bigger and better. Plus, they are making sure we know that they are on the calendar earlier than ever so we can make plans.

The Ulster County Fair on Libertyville Road in New Paltz, NY joined that group of events today by announcing on their Facebook page that they will be holding the Fair in August. They also revealed that you can actually purchase your fair tickets now. By doing so they are offering you some savings.

Ulster County Fair Returns in August to New Paltz, NY

The Ulster County Fair will be held this year starting Tuesday, August 2nd, and run through Sunday, August 7th. The Fairgrounds is located in New Paltz, NY at 249 Libertyville Road. This fair offers family fun, live music, rides, and big entertainment. Everyone's favorite racing pigs will be back again along with the 4 H and of course, a bunch of midway games full of prizes.

Today, the fair announced that you can pre-purchase your tickets and save money. Tickets are officially on sale and if you purchase yours before June 15th, they will cost only $17. That will get you unlimited rides plus the "Big Name" live entertainment that the fair will be offering at the main entertainment stage. This year, that will include local favorite and NBC Voice finalist Ian Flanigan.

This year the fair is also offering a special child admission, children under 36 inches can attend the Ulster County Fair for Free.

