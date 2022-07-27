It is officially less than a week away. The Ulster County Fair on Libertyville Road in New Paltz opens next Tuesday for a week of family fun.

The Ulster county fair is fun for everyone. Enjoy rides, live entertainment, vendors, and of course all your fair favorites when it comes to delicious fair food. The Pay One Price tickets are already on sale through UlsterCountyfair.com. The ticket gets you unlimited rides and built-in fair fun.

UCAT will Go to the Ulster County Fairgrounds from Park and Rides

New Paltz Park and Ride

If you are planning to head to the fair there are a few things you might want to know before you head out. For starters, you don't have to drive to the fairgrounds and park. Today the Ulster County Fair shared its UCAT schedule on Facebook. Basically, UCAT runs every day of the fair from 10 AM to 10 PM. Tuesday and Sunday have different hours. You can ride UCAT from as far away as the New York State Thruway park and ride in New Paltz.

Another thing you might not realize is that the fair has great entertainment each night of the fair on their main entertainment stage which you get with the price of fair admission. Enjoy Country 90s sensation Sawyer Brown, local favorites Sass and Brass with Daryl Magill plus country artist Jerrod Neimann and Ian Flanigan from NBC's The Voice who just happens to call Ulster County his home.

The Ulster county fair run from August 2, 2022, through August 7, 2022, at the Ulster County Fairgrounds which is located just west of the Village of New Paltz on Libertyville Road. The fair offers plenty of onsite parking with handicap parking available.

UCAT Schedule from Ulster County Fair Facebook

