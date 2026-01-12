Massive Payout After Fatal Metro-North Crash In New York
Metro-North Railroad is forking over $182 million after the deadliest crash in the commuter rail's history.
The settlement comes after a horrific crash over a decade ago. (Photos of the crash appear throughout this article)
Metro-North Train Crashes Into SUV In Westchester County, New York
Five people were killed in 2015 when a Harlem Line train slammed into an SUV at a crossing in Valhalla, New York.
Ellen Brody's SUV got stuck on train tracks at the Commerce Street Crossing in Valhalla on Feb. 3, 2015.
Her SUV was then hit by a northbound Metro-North train. Five people on the train were killed, as well as Brody, a 49-year-old mom of three from Edgemont.
Metro-North Agrees TO Massive Settlement
Metro-North Railroad agreed to pay over $182 million to the injured survivors and families of those who lost their lives, USA Today reports.
Most of the money, about $153 million, is going towards the families of five men who were riding in the train's first car when it hit the SUV.
Westchester County Jury Blames Metro-North
In 2024, a Westchester County jury decided that 71 percent of the blame for the crash was on Metro-North for the design of the rail. 29 percent of the blame was given to Brody.
The jury blamed the fatal crash on the train engineer's failure to slow down when he saw the vehicle's reflection near the tracks and the flawed design of the third rail system, which failed to break away upon impact.
At the time of the verdict, the MTA said it disagreed with the verdict and was considering legal options.
A Metro-North spokesperson didn’t reveal why the company chose to settle.
