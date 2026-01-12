Metro-North Railroad is forking over $182 million after the deadliest crash in the commuter rail's history.

The settlement comes after a horrific crash over a decade ago. (Photos of the crash appear throughout this article)

Metro-North Train Crashes Into SUV In Westchester County, New York

Metro-North Commuter Train Collides With Vehicle Killing Six Getty Images loading...

Five people were killed in 2015 when a Harlem Line train slammed into an SUV at a crossing in Valhalla, New York.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Ellen Brody's SUV got stuck on train tracks at the Commerce Street Crossing in Valhalla on Feb. 3, 2015.

Her SUV was then hit by a northbound Metro-North train. Five people on the train were killed, as well as Brody, a 49-year-old mom of three from Edgemont.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Metro-North Agrees TO Massive Settlement

Metro-North Railroad agreed to pay over $182 million to the injured survivors and families of those who lost their lives, USA Today reports.

Read More: Florida Crisis Is Now Creating Massive Problems For New York

Most of the money, about $153 million, is going towards the families of five men who were riding in the train's first car when it hit the SUV.

Metro-North Commuter Train Collides With Vehicle Killing Six Getty Images loading...

Westchester County Jury Blames Metro-North

In 2024, a Westchester County jury decided that 71 percent of the blame for the crash was on Metro-North for the design of the rail. 29 percent of the blame was given to Brody.

The jury blamed the fatal crash on the train engineer's failure to slow down when he saw the vehicle's reflection near the tracks and the flawed design of the third rail system, which failed to break away upon impact.

Metro North Commuter Train Collides With Vehicle Killing Seven Getty Images loading...

At the time of the verdict, the MTA said it disagreed with the verdict and was considering legal options.

A Metro-North spokesperson didn’t reveal why the company chose to settle.

Keep Reading:

New York State's 10 Leading Causes Of Death

New York State's 10 Leading Causes Of Death

LOOK: Counties with the longest life expectancy in New York

LOOK: Counties with the longest life expectancy in New York Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in New York using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: These are the highways in New York with the most fatalities.