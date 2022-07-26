A lottery ticket sold from a very lucky Hudson Valley store is worth nearly $3 million. Go check your tickets!

No one won the $660 million estimated Mega Millions jackpot on Friday. The jackpot marked the fifth largest prize in the game's 20-year history of Mega Millions!

While no one won the jackpot, a Mega Millions ticket sold in the Hudson Valley for Friday's drawing is worth $3 million.

Mega Millions Ticket Worth $3,000,000 Sold in Dutchess, New York

The New York Lottery confirmed a second-prize ticket for the July 22 Mega Millions drawing was sold in Fishkill, New York. The Megaplier ticket is worth a guaranteed $3,000,000.

Friday's winning numbers were 14-40-60-64-66 with a Megaball of 16. The winning ticket sold in Dutchess County, New York hit on all five of the numbers but missed out on the Megaball.

Mega Millions Ticket Worth $3,000,000 Sold in Fishkill, New York

The winning ticket was purchased at Smokes 4 Less located at 982 Main Street in Fishkill, New York. Yes, the same store in the Hudson Valley which continues to produce winning lottery tickets.

Smokes 4 Less has been dubbed the "luckiest store" in the Hudson Valley. Just yesterday, Monday, Hudson Valley Post reported a second-prize ticket was sold for the July 21 CASH4LIFE drawing was sold at the Fishkill, New York store.

That ticket is worth a guaranteed $1,000 A Week for Life.

Hudson Valley, New York's 'Luckiest Store' Strikes Again

Another second-prize CASH4LIFE ticket, worth $1,000 a week for life, for the July 6 drawing, was purchased at Fishkill, New York store.

Tim Grignon, the manager of Smokes 4 Less in Fishkill, told WPDH he's not sure why his customers continue to strike rich. But he does think the store's recent luck is helping.

Grignon believes every time the store has a big winner, more customers come in to purchase more tickets.

Brooklyn, New York Man Wins $7 Million in Dutchess County

In May, Osman Antonio Calderon Linarte of Brooklyn claimed his $1,000 A Day For Life top prize from the March 27 CASH4LIFE drawing. First prize on the daily CASH4LIFE game offers a guaranteed minimum payout of $7,000,000, lotto officials say. It's unclear what brought the Brooklyn man to the Hudson Valley.

In April, we reported a $50,000 third-prize winning Powerball ticket was sold at the Smokes 4 Less in Fishkill. The Dutchess County store has produced nearly 10 lottery winners since Christmas 2021.

$1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold In Dutchess County

The winning ticket for the April 22 Mega Millions was sold at the Smokes 4 Less located on Main Street in Fishkill, according to the New York State Lottery. That's not all for the store that's been called the luckiest store in the Hudson Valley. A $500,000 top-prize winning ticket was sold for the PICK 10 Drawing on March 2 at the Smokes 4 Less in Dutchess County.

On Christmas Day at Smokes 4 Less on Main Street in Fishkill claimed a $50,000 winner in the Powerball drawing. The next week the same store sold another $50,000 winning Powerball ticket.

Another $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at the Fishkill store on February 12.

