Is The Best Hudson Valley McDonald’s in Your Town?

Living in a college town, surrounded by Marist College, Vassar College, The Culinary Institute of America, and Dutchess Community College, I have been blessed with late food service, One place that has always been tried and true is McDonald's, particularly the one in the Home Depot Plaza. It is because of that McDonald's that I formed the misconception that all McDonald's locations were 24 hours. I learned the truth the hard way when I went off to college. I was blown away that a McDonald's could possibly close down around 11pm. Even with all these new restaurants and stores moving into the area near Marist College, McDonald's is always the one place with its lights still on at 3am, which has been helpful since I have had a lot of late nights with concerts and other events recently. It's just nice to know that regardless of the time that I am coming back home, there is always an option for a late night snack.

When it comes to McDonald's you know what you are going to get. It is not gourmet, per say, but there is something comfortable in knowing what you are going to get whenever you find a location. Things that do differ between locations is times, along with cleanliness, customer service, their drive-thru efficiency, and more. There are many factors that go into people having favorites.

McDonald's mascot may be Ronald McDonald, but they aren't clowning around. With a location in almost every Hudson Valley town, which one is the best? Well, we have the rankings according to Google. Do you agree with these rankings? Let us know in the app!

Which McDonald's Location is the Best in the Mid-Hudson Valley?

