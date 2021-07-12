Mayor Responds to Rumors White Castle is Opening in Hudson Valley

We hate to break your heart, but that's what we're about to do. If you're a fan of tiny, yet delicious, fast-food hamburgers what we're about to tell you is going to hurt.

This week was a week of hopefulness around the Hudson Valley. Two rumors started to make their way around the mid-Hudson region regarding extremely popular fast food chains finally calling the Valley home.

It all began when rumors of Chick-Fil-A, once again, coming to Poughkeepsie. This time on Route 9 across the street from Marist College. While discussing the possibility again of the chicken sandwich giant coming to the Hudson Valley, we got a possible tip about White Castle opening up in Orange County.

A handful of listeners chimed in with the same information: White Castle is opening in Port Jervis in 2022. It would move into the Dunkin location and then Dunkin would open across the street.

We shared that information with our listeners and reached out to White Castle for comment. While we still haven't heard from White Castle, we heard from another source.

That source? The Port Jervis Mayor's office. They reached out to us and shared the following statement:

While we would love for the rumor that White Castle is coming to Port Jervis to be true, it is not at this time. This rumor had been floating around for a month or so on social media and even someone said they had the franchise and we’re moving ahead with it. The City would certainly welcome any new businesses and investors but as of this moment there has been no inquiry to our building department or Zoning Board.

There you have it, folks. Another White Castle rumor debunked. If you really want to see a White Castle in the area reach out to them on social media and let your voice be heard.

Now, let's get confirmation about that Poughkeepsie Chick-Fil-A...

