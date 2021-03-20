Could Chick-Fil-A be Coming to Poughkeepsie?

Have all of our fast-food prayers been answered? Possibly. Let us explain.

For the last few years we've seen a number of businesses in the Hudson Valley open up shop. From big box stores to mom and pop shops.

We've gone crazy listening to rumors of Trader Joes, White Castle and WaWa coming to towns like Kingston, Wappingers and Poughkeepsie.

On Saturday, March 20th, the first day of spring, a post started circulating about a Poughkeepsie Chick-fil-A location.

The popular fast-food chicken joint has been a hot topic here in the Hudson Valley. We have several KFC chains, Popeye's Chicken and we could never leave out Kennedys Fried Chicken, but the Hudson Valley has always wanted a taste of Chick-fil-A in their backyard.

For years we've had to travel outside of the Hudson Valley to either New Jersey or Connecticut to get out Chick-fil-A fix, but will we be able to enjoy the chicken goodness in Poughkeepsie?

According to this Facebook page, possibly soon:

However, and I hate to be a Debby Downer, but I wouldn't want to celebrate too early, the page isn't verified.

After a call to Chick-Fil-A Cares, we spoke to Reggie who told us the only New York location on the books was Liverpool, New York on April 15th.

As for the future, Reggie couldn't confirm or deny that Poughkeepsie would see a Chick-Fil-A location.

So there's still hope!

Chick-fil-A corporate, if you're reading this, the abandoned Hardee's location would make the perfect Chick-fil-A home. Just sayin'...

