Cresco Labs is set to break ground on its "massive" cannabis facility in the Hudson Valley on Thursday, Oct. 27.

A spokesperson from Cresco Labs told Hudson Valey Post about the groundbreaking of a new cannabis cultivation and manufacturing campus in the Hudson Valley.

"Cresco Labs, a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis company, announced today a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the first stage of its new cultivation, processing, packaging, and distribution campus in the Hudson Valley," the spokesperson told Hudson Valley Post in an email.

The groundbreaking ceremony is set for 10 a.m. on Thursday in Ellenville, New York. Congressman (D, NY-19), Pat Ryan, Wawarsing Town Supervisor Terry Houck, Village of Ellenville Mayor Jeff Kaplan and Cresco Labs CEO & Co-founder Charles Bachtell are all expected to attend.

Cresco Labs’ new Hudson Valley campus will be constructed on the site once home to Channel Master and the Schrade knife companies on Aluminum Drive in Ellenville, New York.

For the first stage of campus development, Cresco Labs will renovate an existing building. Earlier this year, the company received municipal planning approval to build an additional facility, officials say.

"In New York, Cresco Labs cultivates, manufactures, wholesales, and distributes cannabis products to licensed dispensaries. It also operates dispensaries under the name, Sunnyside. The company is one of the largest vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operators in the U.S.," the spokesperson told us.

Cannabis Facility To Create Many Jobs For Hudson Valley Residents

This new facility is expected to create many new jobs with Cresco officials calling it one of the biggest economic opportunities in the region in decades.

"The campus marks one of the biggest economic opportunities in the Hudson Valley in decades, providing new jobs for local residents and putting Ulster County at the forefront of the rapidly growing cannabis industry," the company states.

