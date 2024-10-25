Changes To Taco Bell, KFC, Pizza Hut, Burger King, McDonalds’s In New York

Massive changes might be coming to many beloved fast-food eateries in New York State.

Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Post reported on an onions recall.

Onions Sold In New York May Lead To Fatal Infections

Canva Canva loading...

Church Brothers Farms is voluntarily recalling 1,271 cases of green onions. The FDA issued the recall because the onions may be "contaminated with Salmonella."

The onions are sold at Trader Joes and other stores in New York. Below are photos and key information regarding the recall.

Onions Pulled From KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell

Taco Bell To Hand Out Free Tacos And Donate Funds To Childhood Hunger Campaign Getty Images loading...

Yum Brands has decided to pull onions from select KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell locations after an E. coli outbreak. The fast food company said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution

The company didn't announce how many eateries across the country or in New York will remove onions or how long they will be off menus. However, many key meals include onions, so your favorite items might taste different until the onions return.

“As we continue to monitor the recently reported E. coli outbreak, and out of an abundance of caution, we have proactively removed fresh onions from select Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and KFC restaurants,” a Yum Brands spokesperson said in a statement to CNBC. “We will continue following supplier and regulatory guidance to ensure the ongoing safety and quality of our food.”

Parent Company of KFC, Taco Bell, And Pizza Hut Report Strong Earnings Getty Images loading...

It's unclear if Yum Brands decided to pull onions from locations in response to issues linked to McDonald's.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

E. coli Outbreak Potentially Linked To McDonald's

Earlier this week, McDonald's stopped selling Quarter-Pound Beef Patties at about 20 percent of locations. The CDC announced that they're working with McDonald's to determine what ingredient in the burgers was contaminated. The fast-food chain has halted the use of fresh onions and quarter-pound beef patties in several states as a precaution.

McDonald's Same Store Sales Up 7.1 Percent In January Getty Images loading...

There have been nearly 50 confirmed cases across ten states in the E. coli outbreak with one death. 14 sick people told the CDC they eat a Quarter Pounder burger from McDonald’s before getting sick.

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

Taylor Farms supplies McDonald's with onions at the impacted locations. On Wednesday, U.S. Foods, which doesn't distribute onions to McDonald's, recalled four onion products.

Burger King Also Pulls Onions

Burger King Beats Expectations With Rising Q2 Profits Getty Images loading...

Some onions at Burger King are supplied from Taylor Farms. In response, Burger King is removing onions from five percent of its restaurants in the U.S.

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

“Despite no contact from health authorities and no indications of illness, we proactively asked our 5% of restaurants who received whole onions distributed by this facility to dispose of them immediately two days ago and we are in the process of restocking them from other facilities,” a Burger King said in a statement.

America's 10 Favorite Fast Food Restaurants, Half Not Found In New York

10 Fast Food Restaurants We Want In New York State

10 Fast Food Restaurants We Want In New York State Fast food restaurants that we want in New York State.

Keep Reading:

Think You Know Your State's Favorite Fast Food Drive-Thru? Think you know your state well enough to name its fast food favorite restaurant? A lot has changed over the past few years and, Allrecipes.com took a deep dive into Google searches to determine which drive-thru your state turns to the most Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

11 New York Red Lobster Locations Suddenly Close