Massive Candy Recall After Death Of New York State Child

Just in time for Halloween, over 70 million units of popular candy have been recalled after the death of a New York State girl.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of two popular candies, sold in New York State

Cocco Candy Rolling Candy Recall

Barcodes New York State Parents Should Look For

The candy’s rolling ball can dislodge from the product into a child’s mouth, posing a choking hazard or death, officials say.

"This recall involves Cocco Candy’s Rolling Candy consisting of 2 fluid ounces in various flavors including Sour Strawberry, Sour Tutti Frutti, and Sour Cola," the CPSC states.

Cocco Candy Rolling Candy with the following barcode printed on the back of the product are included in the recall:

Candy Dynamics Recalls 70 Million Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candies Due to Choking Hazard

Sold At Walmart, Five Below, Stores Nationwide And Online At Amazon

The recalled products were sold at Walmart, Five Below and other stores nationwide.

The candy was also sold online at Amazon, CandyDynamics.com as well as other websites from June 2015 through July 2023 for between $2 and $4.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candy, take it away from children and contact Candy Dynamics for a full refund of product that is not empty of liquid candy. Consumers should contact Candy Dynamics to receive free shipping to return their non-empty product," the CPSC said in its recall notice.

More Barcodes To Watch Out For New York State

Products with the following UPC Codes are included in this recall:

If you have an affected product you will be required to take a photo of your non-empty product.

"Once your photo has been reviewed and approved, you will receive a return kit to send back non-empty product free of charge to be processed for reimbursement. Empty products will not be accepted," the CPSC added.

