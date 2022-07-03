Meet the Mascots of Hudson Valley Breweries

If there's two things that make us happy in this world, it's living in the Hudson Valley and animals. If you happen to mix a beer in there, you might just be some of the happiest residents in our area.

Over the years, local establishments have added a mascot or two to their business. It's always a nice surprise to walk into a place of business and be greeted by a four legged friend.

Whether it's a cat, dog, or farm animal, it seems that visitors always enjoy seeing and taking selfies with the business's mascot.

Let's take a look at the mascots of Hudson Valley breweries.

Newburgh Brewing Company

88 South Colden St, Newburgh, NY 12550

Known for their delicious local beers, live music and beautiful view of the Hudson River, Newburgh Brewing Company gives their customers something even better. Hudson the cat is the star of any show that happens on site. Hoodie was once their mascot until he passed away, residents were upset by this news.

Hudson brings smiles, happiness and most importantly, customers to Newburgh Brewing Company. Although he doesn't spend time out on the floor, you may be lucky enough to catch a glimpse of him on their social media. Thankfully I had the chance to spend some time with him after a show and instantly fell in love.

Allison Kay Allison Kay loading...

If you happen to purchase their Hudson Hops beer, you can keep it as a souvenir of one of the most famous cats in the Hudson Valley.

Barton Orchards

63 Apple Tree Ln, Poughquag, NY 12570

When it comes to visiting an apple orchard, the only thing on your mind might be apples. However, Barton Orchards has more to offer than that. From live music, food and drinks, farm activities and delicious baked goods, it's easy to spend a few hours there. When visitors find out that there is a petting zoo, it's good news for children and adults too.

Their petting zoo consists of goats, peacocks, alpacas, pigs, mini horses and ducks. Food is available on site to feed the goats.

Don't forget to take a selfie with them and tag them on social media.

Long Lot Farm Brewery

153 Johnson Rd, Chester, NY 10918

Known for being a farm first and brewery second, visitors are always up for a treat. This brewery is located on a dairy farm which has been in the same family for generations. You may spot farm animals while on site such as chickens, pigs, cows, turkeys and brewery cats. They remind visitors that pictures are okay but to also respect their livestock and to not go near or touch them.

However, one four legged resident does enjoy the limelight. Be sure to say hello to their friendly brewery cat, Gogo.

He spends his time roaming the farm and also keeps an eye on the chickens. Gogo also enjoys laying in the sunlight and sitting at the table with visitors.

I'm sure that he would enjoy being in a selfie or two if you happen to stop by.

There are also cat cafes in the Hudson Valley that you can visit.

Who's your favorite mascot in the Hudson Valley? Share with us below.

