Have You Ever Seen a Rattlesnake This Big in the Hudson Valley?!

They go by many names: nope ropes, danger noodles, even sneks. There's another name for the Timber Rattlesnake recently spotted in the Hudson Valley: f***ing enormous.

Facebook/Danielle DeBellis Facebook/Danielle DeBellis loading...

Rattlesnakes in Minnewaska State Park, NY

A recent post to the Hiking the Hudson Valley and Beyond Facebook group lit up the comment section when photos of a MASSIVE Timber Rattlesnake were posted. "Timber rattlesnake at Sam’s Point between Verkeerderkill Falls and High Point Peak. Verified with the office at preserve just to make sure. It was laying right on the path, waited about a half hour to be able to pass….be careful folks", read the post.

Facebook/Danielle DeBellis Facebook/Danielle DeBellis loading...

Rattlesnakes at Sam's Point, NY

Commenters were in awe. "[If I saw it] I'd probably have a panic attack that sucker is ginormous", joked one hiker. "That's a big boy!" quipped another commenter. "That’s huge", piled on a third. Some also mentioned seeing rattlesnakes of similar sizes in Harriman, NY and Beacon, NY, so how large can these slithering spaghettis get? The answer is terrifying.

Facebook/Danielle DeBellis Facebook/Danielle DeBellis loading...

While the smallest observed adult female timber rattlesnake was reportedly 28.4 inches, the largest timber rattler was measured in the southern United States at an astounding 62.5 inches. That's over five feet long. Are these snakes called "timber" because of where they live, or because they can literally be the size of a freaking tree?!

JohnPitcher/Suljo JohnPitcher/Suljo loading...

While venomous snakes are obviously intimidating, the hiker who snapped these photos did the right (and safest) thing by waiting until the snake moved away from the trail before continuing. Timber rattlesnakes and copperhead snakes are the only two venomous snakes in the Hudson Valley (check out the easiest ways to identify them here), and while their bites are dangerous, both snakes are usually non-aggressive as long as they don't feel threatened. The American Hiking Society says that most snake bites occur when people try to engage with the reptiles.

You don't have to tell me twice to stay out of striking distance of a fanged predator the size of my arm. Want to get out in nature? Check out these beautiful options below.

30 Beautiful Sights, Nature Hikes, and Historical Landmarks in the Hudson Valley Welcome to some of the best Nature Trails, Historical Landmarks, and all-around great views right here in the Hudson Valley!

The Valley is filled to the brim with amazing places you can go right now, so what are you waiting for?