Marist College Named Among Most Innovative Schools Regionally

2021 rankings have been released and Marist College in Poughkeepsie was named third most innovative according to U.S. News & World Report. That includes an impressive fourth overall for veterans and 11th overall in Regional Universities North. The program for Undergraduate Teaching was ranked well as was overall value.

Important innovations at the school include initiatives like The Institute For Public Opinion, one of the nation's most respected polling centers. Marist's Partnership with IBM is going on 30 years, the Fashion Program and the new ESPN Teaching Control Room are all world-class.

Rankings are determined through years of research from U.S. News & World Report who update their information yearly in consideration of a variety of different data points including surveys of top academics.

Marist College President Dennis Murray outlined procedures in an August message to students with a stern reminder to follow all Covid-19 procedures to ensure the health and safety of the student body. The campus is closed to the public this fall and so far infection rates have remained low.

Admission applicants are at an all-time high this year. There are just over 5,000 undergraduate students and nearly 1,000 pursuing their graduate degree.