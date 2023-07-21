Famous Hudson Valley Family Featured On Hit Primetime Game Show

A famous Hudson Valley family was just featured on a new primetime game show.

Dutchess County Boy Competes On Hit ABC Game Show

Declan Gaynor, a 12-year-old from Poughkeepsie, was a contestant on Thursday's episode of Generation Gap. Generation Gap aired on Thursday at 8 p.m.

Declan is a scholar athlete from Poughkeepsie, New York.

What Is Generation Gap?

Generation Gap is a new comedy quiz game show that pairs teams of seniors and juniors, challenging them to answer questions about pop culture from each other's generations.

Kelly Ripa hosts the game show which is produced by Emmy Award-winning producers Jimmy Kimmel and Mark Burnett.

Poughkeepsie Student Featured On Game Show

Declan attends St Martin de Porres School in Poughkeepsie where he's a straight-A student. He also plays many sports, including football, baseball and swimming.

He's attended the Junior Olympics for swimming, pitches on the diamond and plays quarterback on the gridiron.

Declan's senior partner was his grandmother, Marilyn Murray. Murray is a 43-year Poughkeepsie resident.

"She is known for being the best grandma there is ;)," Marian Murray Gaynor told Hudson Valley Post in an email.

Connection To Marist College

Declan's grandfather is former Marist College President Dennis Murray. Dennis was even shown in the audience!

Don't worry, if you missed the episode, you can watch the full episode online at ABC.COM CLICK HERE, or stream it now on Hulu. Don't worry, I won't spoil how Declan and his grandmother did!

