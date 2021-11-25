Mariah Carey’s Sister, a Hudson Valley Resident, Struggling Financially

Mariah Carey's estranged sister, a Hudson Valley resident, is having financial woes.

According to the Times Union, Green County resident Alison Carey, who suffers from a brain injury, had her benefits cut back from $794 to $30 a month. The 60 year old was a victim of a home invasion back in 2015 which led to the brain injury. She has also struggled with homelessness. The Social Security Administration reportedly incorrectly paid Carey $3,176 from April through July when she should only had been receiving $30 a month, according to a letter dated July 20. The SSI was reduced to $30 a month to pay back the difference to the Social Security Administration.

Friend and advocate for Carey, David Baker has been helping her, giving her money so she can stay in her $700 Greene County apartment. He even set up a Go Fund Me for her to get a new set of dentures after a recent fall she had taken.

Alison Carey has been estranged from sister Mariah for years. in Mariah Carey's 2020 biography The Meaning of Mariah Carey, Carey made explosive allegations about her sister, alleging that Alison drugged a 12 year old Mariah with Valium and offered her cocaine. There was also allegations in the book about Alison giving Mariah third-degree burns and trying to recruit her as a sex worker. Alison sued her sister earlier this year over the autobiography and "emotional stress" it caused for $1.25 million. Referred to as the "Songbird Supreme", Mariah Carey has a net worth of $320 million. Carey rose to fame in 1990 with the release of her self-titled debut becoming the first artist to have her first five singles reach number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, from "Vision of Love" to "Emotions". Other hit songs include "Hero", "Without You", "Fantasy", "Always Be My Baby", "One Sweet Day", and the holiday favorite "All I want for Christmas Is You".