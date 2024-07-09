Many Traveling From Across U.S. To Try Viral New York Pickle Sandwich

People traveling from all over the United States to a New York deli to try a viral sandwich.

In January, Seven Brothers Gourmet- Italian Food Market, a deli based on Long Island started selling deli sandwiches on a giant pickle.

Long Island Deli Sells Giant Pickle Sandwich

Google Google loading...

Seven Brothers in Oceanside allows customers to order their favorite cold cuts and cheeses to be put on a giant hollowed-out pickle instead of bread.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Hudson Valley Post readers who have tried the pickle sandwich tell us it's very good but can be hard to eat because the pickle makes more of a mess than bread. Which is to be expected when you replace bread with a juicy, crunchy, pickle.

As photos show, instead of a sub, anything you'd put on your deli order is placed inside a giant pickle.

monday2sundae/ sevenbrothersoceanside/Instagram monday2sundae/

sevenbrothersoceanside/Instagram loading...

The pickle sandwich went viral in May when a TikToker stopped by the deli and tried the unique sandwich.

TikTok content creator Gabbyparmesan now calls herself the "pickle sandwich girl." Two of her TikToks featuring the pickle sandwich have nearly 9 million combined views.

People Traveling From Across Country To Try Long Island Sandwich

monday2sundae/ sevenbrothersoceanside/Instagram monday2sundae/

sevenbrothersoceanside/Instagram loading...

The viral sub is now in very high demand. People from as far away as Florida are stopping by the Long Island deli to get their hands on the pickle sandwich.

Even people all the way in California are begging the deli to ship the viral sandwiches.

Selling Over 250 Pickle Sandwiches A Day

monday2sundae/ sevenbrothersoceanside/Instagram monday2sundae/

sevenbrothersoceanside/Instagram loading...

Seven Brothers Gourmet- Italian Food Market opened up in 1972. Deli officials tell Takeout they are now selling around 250 pickle sandwiches a day.

So many people want a pickle sandwich that the deli had to create a special line just for pickle sandwich orders.

Owners say the special pickle line is to help its regular customers who want sandwiches on bread, so they can be served before the freshly baked bread goes stale.

New York's 'Sandwich Hall of Fame' Welcomes 13 Classics!

Yummy! New York's 'Sandwich Hall of Fame' Welcomes 13 Classics! Is there a New York Sandwich Hall of Fame.? Well, there is now! and you are looking at it. OK, so I made it up, but you will be hard-pressed to argue with the choice of any of these winners. Check out this list of 13 classic, historic and beloved sandwiches all with a strong New York DNA. Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio

Keep Reading:

21 New York State Food Challenges Man Vs Food Has Taken

21 New York State Food Challenges Man Vs Food Has Taken Have you ever watched Man v. Food? If so, have you ever wondered where across New York State the show has visited? What food challenges were featured?

So far New York State has been featured in Seasons 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, and 9. Through all of those seasons, Man vs. Food has visited New York State 21 times and counting. Here's a look at all the challenges, cities, and restaurants featured: Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler