Many New York State Schools Recognized As Best In America
A new report is highlighting a number of great schools across New York State. What's the best?
On Tuesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul highlighted New York colleges that were recognized in the U.S. News & World Report 2024 College Rankings.
SUNY Schools Jump Dramatically
Hochul is proud all four university centers at Albany, Binghamton, Buffalo, and Stony Brook "jumped up dramatically."
“Quality and affordable higher education can transform lives, and this milestone shows our incredible progress in building the best public education institution in the country,” Governor Hochul said.
Best College In New York State
Stony Brook University was the highest-rated university in New York jumping from #77 to #58.
“SUNY not only offers an accessible education, but one that exceeds standards in an environment where students can pursue and balance other interests," Hochul added. "New Yorkers and visiting students, alike, can build bright futures for themselves at our SUNY schools.”
Following provides a summary of SUNY campus placements:
Below are the placement of New York Colleges, according to the U.S. News & World Report
Best National Universities
· Stony Brook University (58)
· Binghamton University (73)
· University at Buffalo (76)
· SUNY ESF (115)
· University at Albany (133)
Best National Liberal Arts Colleges
· Purchase College (139)
Best Value Schools
· SUNY ESF (78)
· Binghamton University (85)
· University at Albany (88)
· Stony Brook University (134)
· University at Buffalo (169)
Best Regional Universities – North
· SUNY Geneseo (12)
· SUNY New Paltz (24)
· SUNY Maritime College (25)
· SUNY Polytechnic Institute (25)
· SUNY Oneonta (30)
· SUNY Oswego (39)
· SUNY Plattsburgh (54)
· SUNY Cortland (60)
· SUNY Brockport (64)
· SUNY Fredonia (69)
· SNY Potsdam (80)
· SUNY Old Westbury (96)
· Buffalo State University (119)
· Empire State University
Best Regional Colleges – North
· Alfred State College (8)
· SUNY Canton (9)
· SUNY Cobleskill (12)
· Farmingdale State College (16)
· SUNY Delhi (20)
· SUNY Morrisville (26)
Best Undergraduate Business Programs
· Binghamton University
· Stony Brook University
· SUNY Brockport
· SUNY Fredonia
· SUNY Geneseo
· SUNY New Paltz
· SUNY Oneonta
· SUNY Oswego
· SUNY Plattsburgh
· SUNY Polytechnic Institute
· University at Albany
· University at Buffalo
Best Nursing Programs
· University at Buffalo (31)
· Binghamton University (67)
· Stony Brook University (67)
· SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University (154)
Best Undergraduate Teaching Programs
· SUNY Geneseo (2)
· SUNY New Paltz (12)
· SUNY Oswego (17)
· SUNY Oneonta (26)
Best Colleges for Veterans
· SUNY New Paltz
· Farmingdale State College
· SUNY Delhi
· SUNY Maritime College
· SUNY Polytechnic Institute
· SUNY Oswego
· SUNY Plattsburgh
· SUNY Cortland
· SUNY Brockport
· Stony Brook University
· Binghamton University
· University at Albany
"While any system of rankings doesn't convey everything that is important to know, we are proud to see our SUNY campuses receive recognition for what they do for our students every day—provide an excellent education at a great value and serve as engines of social mobility," SUNY Chancellor John B. King, Jr. said.
Colleges From New York Named Best In America
Over 30 colleges from across New York State were named among the best colleges in the nation recently from The Princeton Review.
Colleges from the Hudson Valley, Upstate New York, Capital Region, New York City and across the state made the list.
