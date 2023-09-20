Many New York State Schools Recognized As Best In America

A new report is highlighting a number of great schools across New York State. What's the best?

On Tuesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul highlighted New York colleges that were recognized in the U.S. News & World Report 2024 College Rankings.

SUNY Schools Jump Dramatically

Hochul is proud all four university centers at Albany, Binghamton, Buffalo, and Stony Brook "jumped up dramatically."

“Quality and affordable higher education can transform lives, and this milestone shows our incredible progress in building the best public education institution in the country,” Governor Hochul said.

Best College In New York State

Stony Brook University was the highest-rated university in New York jumping from #77 to #58.

“SUNY not only offers an accessible education, but one that exceeds standards in an environment where students can pursue and balance other interests," Hochul added. "New Yorkers and visiting students, alike, can build bright futures for themselves at our SUNY schools.”

Following provides a summary of SUNY campus placements:

Below are the placement of New York Colleges, according to the U.S. News & World Report

Best National Universities

· Stony Brook University (58)

· Binghamton University (73)

· University at Buffalo (76)

· SUNY ESF (115)

· University at Albany (133)

Best National Liberal Arts Colleges

· Purchase College (139)

Best Value Schools

· SUNY ESF (78)

· Binghamton University (85)

· University at Albany (88)

· Stony Brook University (134)

· University at Buffalo (169)

Best Regional Universities – North

· SUNY Geneseo (12)

· SUNY New Paltz (24)

· SUNY Maritime College (25)

· SUNY Polytechnic Institute (25)

· SUNY Oneonta (30)

· SUNY Oswego (39)

· SUNY Plattsburgh (54)

· SUNY Cortland (60)

· SUNY Brockport (64)

· SUNY Fredonia (69)

· SNY Potsdam (80)

· SUNY Old Westbury (96)

· Buffalo State University (119)

· Empire State University

Best Regional Colleges – North

· Alfred State College (8)

· SUNY Canton (9)

· SUNY Cobleskill (12)

· Farmingdale State College (16)

· SUNY Delhi (20)

· SUNY Morrisville (26)

Best Undergraduate Business Programs

· Binghamton University

· Stony Brook University

· SUNY Brockport

· SUNY Fredonia

· SUNY Geneseo

· SUNY New Paltz

· SUNY Oneonta

· SUNY Oswego

· SUNY Plattsburgh

· SUNY Polytechnic Institute

· University at Albany

· University at Buffalo

Best Nursing Programs

· University at Buffalo (31)

· Binghamton University (67)

· Stony Brook University (67)

· SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University (154)

Best Undergraduate Teaching Programs

· SUNY Geneseo (2)

· SUNY New Paltz (12)

· SUNY Oswego (17)

· SUNY Oneonta (26)

Best Colleges for Veterans

· SUNY New Paltz

· Farmingdale State College

· SUNY Delhi

· SUNY Maritime College

· SUNY Polytechnic Institute

· SUNY Oswego

· SUNY Plattsburgh

· SUNY Cortland

· SUNY Brockport

· Stony Brook University

· Binghamton University

· University at Albany

"While any system of rankings doesn't convey everything that is important to know, we are proud to see our SUNY campuses receive recognition for what they do for our students every day—provide an excellent education at a great value and serve as engines of social mobility," SUNY Chancellor John B. King, Jr. said.

Colleges From New York Named Best In America

Over 30 colleges from across New York State were named among the best colleges in the nation recently from The Princeton Review.

Colleges from the Hudson Valley, Upstate New York, Capital Region, New York City and across the state made the list.

Below are the colleges in New York that were highlighted:

Alfred University

Alfred, NY

Bard College

Annandale-on-Hudson, NY

City College of New York of The City University of New York

New York, NY

City University of New York—Baruch College

New York, NY

City University of New York—Brooklyn College

Brooklyn, NY

City University of New York—Hunter College

New York, NY

City University of New York—Queens College

Queens, NY

Colgate University

Hamilton, NY

Columbia University

New York, NY

Cornell University

Ithaca, NY

Hamilton College

Clinton, NY

Manhattan College

Riverdale, NY

Manhattanville College

Purchase, NY

New York University

New York, NY

Pace University

New York, NY

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Troy, NY

Rochester Institute of Technology

Rochester, NY

Sarah Lawrence College

Bronxville, NY

Siena College

Loudonville, NY

Skidmore College

Saratoga Springs, NY

St. Bonaventure University

St. Bonaventure, NY

St. John's University (NY)

Queens, NY

State University of New York - College of Environmental Science and Forestry

Syracuse, NY

State University of New York - Purchase College

Purchase, NY

State University of New York - Stony Brook University

Stony Brook, NY

State University of New York at Geneseo

Geneseo, NY

Syracuse University

Syracuse, NY

United States Merchant Marine Academy

Kings Point, NY

United States Military Academy

West Point, NY

Vassar College

Poughkeepsie, NY

Webb Institute

Glen Cove, NY

