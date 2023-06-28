Many New York Drivers Ticketed For Solid Waste, Pesticide Violations

A special enforcement led to many New York drivers being ticketed for air quality, solid waste, and pesticide violations.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement recently conducted a Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Detail in Westchester County, New York.

DEC Conducts Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Detail in Westchester County, New York

Canva Canva loading...

Recently, ECOs Swansen and Franz, with the assistance of DEC Bureau of Pesticides staff, conducted the commercial vehicle enforcement detail with the Lewisboro Police Department and New York State Police commercial vehicle officers.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

The officers checked many commercial vehicles for air quality, solid waste, and pesticide violations.

DEC Tickets Many New York State Drivers

kali9 from Getty Images kali9 from Getty Images loading...

After checking many articles, ECOs issued seven tickets, including failure to display decals on two sides of equipment, unlabeled pesticide service container, operating an unregistered pesticide business, unlicensed pesticide applicator, possessing restricted use pesticide, solid waste transporter permit violations, and expired emissions inspection.

"DEC Environmental Conservation Police Officers and Investigators work hard each day to serve their communities, protect our precious natural resources, and safeguard public health, while ensuring those who break the state's stringent Environmental Conservation Laws are held accountable," DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said.

5 New Laws You Should Know For 2023 In New York State 2023 comes some new laws that you need to know about.

These Counties Have The Most Food Stamp Recipients Per Capita In New York SNAP usage has increased across the state since the start of the pandemic

Chick-Fil-A Opens Surprise Free Pop-Up In Mid-Hudson Valley