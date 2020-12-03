Many Hudson Valley Restaurants Suddenly Suspend Inside Dining

This week several popular Hudson Valley restaurants have announced they are suspending indoor dining.

As COVID-19 cases continue to climb in the Hudson Valley this week, the governor has yet to impose new restrictions on restaurants and bars. But that hasn't stopped many local business owners from taking matters into their own hands and shutting down their dining rooms.

The regional percentage of positive results is just under 5%, a number that's been climbing for weeks. Certain "hot zones" in the Mid-Hudson region have numbers that are significantly higher, which is expected to trigger more restrictions on local businesses in the coming days.

Several Hudson Valley restaurants have decided not to wait for the governor, and are proactively making changes to protect the health and safety of their customers and staff. On November 30, Heritage Food and Drink in Wappingers announced they would be shutting down their dining room to "reassess the situation." While the restaurant has been vigilant in following all CDC guidelines, they believe the virus is "bigger than all of us" and are making some changes to benefit the safety of the community.

County Fare in Wappingers Falls has also followed suit, closing down their dining room for a "few days" in anticipation of what they believe will be some changes coming soon. Other local restaurants echoed County Fare's prediction that more restrictions are on the way. Mill House Brewing Company in Poughkeepsie has not closed their dining room but recently upgraded their online ordering system, preparing themselves for any upcoming changes imposed by the state.

In Rhinebeck, Fosters Coach House will be limiting their service to take-out only starting on Tuesday, December 8.

Given this year's extraordinary circumstances, and operating out of an abundance of caution, we decided that it was best to prioritize the health and safety of our guests, our staff, and the members of our community over the norm of gathering indoors and socializing for the holidays. It is becoming clear that that as we descend into winter, and as temperatures continue to drop, COVID cases will continue to rise. We must do our part and act accordingly, and responsibly, by reducing our services and our public footprint.

Dogwood in Beacon announced Wednesday that they will be closing down their entire operation for the winter. The restaurant will remain open until Monday, December 6 before shutting its doors indefinitely.

Several other Hudson Valley restaurants are making similar changes to their business, with the belief that it's just a matter of time before more restrictions are put in place to help stop the spread of COVID-19. This spring, restaurants were caught off guard with announcements about closures and reopenings, forcing owners and staff to scramble for new protocols and procedures. In order to keep their operations running smoothly, business owners are preparing for another wave of shutdowns, which many experts say are inevitable.