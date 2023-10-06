Many Big Money Powerball Tickets Won Across New York State

Many Big Money Powerball Tickets Won Across New York State

Go find your tickets. New York State lottery officials confirmed there are many big winners across the state. Including a million-dollar-winner.

Once again the Powerball jackpot evaded players Wednesday night.

Powerball Jackpot Surges to $1.4 Billion

No ticket sold of Wednesday's drawing matched all six numbers drawn – white balls 9, 35, 54, 63, 64 and red Powerball 1. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X.

The Powerball jackpot now stands at an estimated $1.4 billion for the next drawing on Saturday night. The jackpot has a cash value of $643.7 million.

Saturday’s estimated jackpot ranks as the third largest in the Powerball game and fifth largest among U.S. lottery jackpots.

Ten winning tickets worth $1 million, 1 Sold In New York

Wednesday's drawing produced more than 3.2 million winning tickets, officials say.

Despite no jackpot winner, 10 tickets sold for Wednesday's drawing are each worth at least $1 million.

Two tickets sold in California, two tickets from Texas as well as tickets from Colorado, Pennsylvania and New York matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes.

Three tickets, sold in Kentucky, Texas and Pennsylvania, matched all five white balls and increased the $1 million prize to $2 million by including the Power Play feature for an additional $1 per play.

Powerball Second-Prize-Winning Ticket Sold in Queens, New York

The $1 million ticket sold in New York State was sold in Queens.

On Thursday, the New York State Lottery confirmed the second-prize-winning ticket was sold at the United Fashion Gift Shop on Kissena Blvd In Flushing, New York

A number of other tickets sold across New York State for Wednesday's drawing are third-prize winners.

Powerball Third-Prize-Winning Tickets Sold in Bronx, Elmira, Latham, Manhattan, Newburgh, Niagara Falls, Spencerport, Staten Island, Whitestone, Wolcott

Winning tickets were sold at:

• BRONX VIEW DELI & GROCERY located at 717 ALLERTON AVE in BRONX

• TOPS MARKETS located at 830 CONSUMER SQ PLAZA RT 64 in ELMIRA

• AIRPORT MOBIL located at 1114-1118 TROY-SCHENECTADY RD in LATHAM

• NEW GENERATION PHARMACY located at 33 OLIVER ST in MANHATTAN

• SMOKES 4 LESS located at 59 NORTH PLANK RD in NEWBURGH

• 7-ELEVEN STORE located at 1504 PINE AVENUE in NIAGARA FALLS

• TOPS MARKETS located at 27 SLAYTON AVE in SPENCERPORT

• RICHMOND FRUIT located at 3868-3870 RICHMOND AVE in STATEN ISLAND

• GAJANAND CONVENIENCE located at 22-18 154TH ST in WHITESTONE

• FASTRAC EG located at 5666 WHISKEY HILL RD in WOLCOTT

All of those winning tickets each won $50,000. Winners have one year to claim their prize.

