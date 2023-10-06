Many Big Money Powerball Tickets Won Across New York State

Go find your tickets. New York State lottery officials confirmed there are many big winners across the state. Including a million-dollar-winner.

Once again the Powerball jackpot evaded players Wednesday night.

Powerball Jackpot Surges to $1.4 Billion

No ticket sold of Wednesday's drawing matched all six numbers drawn – white balls 9, 35, 54, 63, 64 and red Powerball 1. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X.

The Powerball jackpot now stands at an estimated $1.4 billion for the next drawing on Saturday night. The jackpot has a cash value of $643.7 million.

Saturday’s estimated jackpot ranks as the third largest in the Powerball game and fifth largest among U.S. lottery jackpots.

Ten winning tickets worth $1 million, 1 Sold In New York

Wednesday's drawing produced more than 3.2 million winning tickets, officials say.

Despite no jackpot winner, 10 tickets sold for Wednesday's drawing are each worth at least $1 million.

Two tickets sold in California, two tickets from Texas as well as tickets from Colorado, Pennsylvania and New York matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes.

Three tickets, sold in Kentucky, Texas and Pennsylvania, matched all five white balls and increased the $1 million prize to $2 million by including the Power Play feature for an additional $1 per play.

Powerball Second-Prize-Winning Ticket Sold in Queens, New York

The $1 million ticket sold in New York State was sold in Queens.

On Thursday, the New York State Lottery confirmed the second-prize-winning ticket was sold at the United Fashion Gift Shop on Kissena Blvd In Flushing, New York

A number of other tickets sold across New York State for Wednesday's drawing are third-prize winners.

Powerball Third-Prize-Winning Tickets Sold in Bronx, Elmira, Latham, Manhattan, Newburgh, Niagara Falls, Spencerport, Staten Island, Whitestone, Wolcott

Winning tickets were sold at:

• BRONX VIEW DELI & GROCERY located at 717 ALLERTON AVE in BRONX

• TOPS MARKETS located at 830 CONSUMER SQ PLAZA RT 64 in ELMIRA

• AIRPORT MOBIL located at 1114-1118 TROY-SCHENECTADY RD in LATHAM

• NEW GENERATION PHARMACY located at 33 OLIVER ST in MANHATTAN

• SMOKES 4 LESS located at 59 NORTH PLANK RD in NEWBURGH

• 7-ELEVEN STORE located at 1504 PINE AVENUE in NIAGARA FALLS

• TOPS MARKETS located at 27 SLAYTON AVE in SPENCERPORT

• RICHMOND FRUIT located at 3868-3870 RICHMOND AVE in STATEN ISLAND

• GAJANAND CONVENIENCE located at 22-18 154TH ST in WHITESTONE

• FASTRAC EG located at 5666 WHISKEY HILL RD in WOLCOTT

All of those winning tickets each won $50,000. Winners have one year to claim their prize.

