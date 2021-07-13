An Ulster County man is behind bars accused of stabbing a man in the head at a gas station.

On Sunday, New York State Police and the Village of Ellenville Police Department announced the arrest of Enrique Jimenez-Rivera. On Saturday, July 10, around 4:40 a.m., Ulster County 911 requested police to respond to reports of a man stabbed in the head at the Valero Gas Station located at 109 South Main Street in the village of Ellenville.

The suspect was subsequently identified as 29-year-old Enrique Jimenez-Rivera from Ellenville, police say. Authorities did not say how their investigation led to police alleging the 29-year-old stabbed a man in the head at the gas station or list a possible motive.

Jimenez-Rivera was and arrested and charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies.

Jimenez-Rivera was arraigned in the Village of Ellenville Court and remanded to the Ulster County Jail pending a future court appearance.

